Scholz and Putin discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine for hour and half

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"90-minute phone conversation with Putin: Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine and recognize its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Otherwise there is no diplomatic solution," Scholz wrote on Twitter.

The German government press office said the conversation between Scholz and Putin focused on Russia's war against the ongoing Ukraine.

"The Federal Chancellor stressed that any further attempts to annex territories by Russia will not go unanswered and will not be recognized under any circumstances," the report noted.

Scholz also called on Putin to abide by the Geneva Conventions regarding Ukrainian prisoners of war and to allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross access to them.

Read more: Scholz about tanks for Ukraine: Germany cannot act alone

The parties also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The Federal Chancellor noted the need to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant. In this context, the Federal Chancellor urged to avoid any escalation steps and to immediately implement the measures recommended in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the report said.

In addition, Scholz and Putin discussed the food situation in the world, particularly tense as a result of Russia's war of aggression.

"The Chancellor noted the important role of the grain agreement under UN auspices and appealed to the Russian president not to discredit the agreement and to implement it fully in the future," the German government said.

Read more: Germany is ready to completely stop supply of Russian gas, - Scholz