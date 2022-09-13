Gave high marks to AFU actions - Zaluzhnyi had conversation with head of NATO forces in Europe Kavoli and head of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi, held telephone conversations with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Kavoli, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Zaluzhnyi.

The message states: "Today I had two telephone conversations with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Kavoli, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

He once again thanked the US for its support in the struggle of the Ukrainian people for independence. He also informed about the operational situation. He noted that the situation is tense, but fully under control.

General Kavoli and General Milley, in turn, gave a high assessment of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and assured of the constant support of the USA for the further provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Iermak and Zaluzhny discussed with Biden's advisor and General Milley situation on front by phone