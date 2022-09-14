In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 120 occupiers, Su-24M bomber and Mi-8 helicopter, - OC "South"

In the south, the AFU landed an enemy Mi-8 helicopter, hit 3 areas of concentration of Russian forces and their control points.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"During the day of the battle, the enemy continued shelling the contact line and nearby settlements with civilians. 18 airstrikes were carried out by enemy aircraft on our positions," the OC "South" said.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 9 strikes on enemy positions, and anti-aircraft missile units destroyed a Su-24M bomber and a Mi-8 helicopter of the occupiers in the Davydov Brod area.

The missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 430 fire missions during the combat day.

Three areas of concentration of enemy forces and assets in Milovo and Dudchany, and 3 control points in Urozhany and Kherson were hit.

"An attempt to repair the Kakhovka bridge has again been corrected by fire, it is impassable. The pontoon crossing in Dariivka has been damaged, its further use is excluded," the message reads.

According to the data of OC "South", the confirmed losses of the enemy are: 121 soldiers, 5 tanks, 9 other armored vehicles, three "Msta-B" howitzers, two "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery installations, two "Pantsyr S1" air defense systems, command and staff vehicle, radio-electronic warfare station and four warehouses with ammunition.

