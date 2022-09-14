Ukrainian military repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 8 settlements, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the Russian invaders in all directions. Our soldiers repelled the enemy offensive in the areas of 8 settlements.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on September 14, 2022, regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain directions.

Shelling of the positions of our units along the contact line continues, the enemy is trying to take measures to regroup his troops in separate directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy did not stop attacks on the homes of civilians and civil infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war. The infrastructure of more than 33 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes, and shelling from anti-aircraft missiles, including Kharkiv, Lozova, Siversk, Belohorivka, Mykolaivka, Verkhniokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yuriivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Vremivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaki, Suhy Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia, and Myrne.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 3 missile strikes, 33 airstrikes, and fired 58 rocket artillery strikes at military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at the infrastructure from tanks, mortars, and artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Senkivka settlements of Chernihiv region and Stepne of Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - Basove and Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Yaremivka, Tetianivka, Raihorodok, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Kryva Luka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Dronivka, Hryhorivka and Zvanivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Yuriivka, New York, Mykolaivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiyiv direction - Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlovsk direction – Velika Novosilka, Novodonetske and Vremivka;

in the Zaporozhye direction - Novopil, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervone;

in the South Buz direction - Tavriyske, Myrne, Ternovi Pody, Partizanske, Chervona Dolyna, Bilohirka, Novohredneve, Bezymene, Sukhy Stavok, Bila Krynytsia, Olhyne, Visokopillia, Kam'yane. In addition, the enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

Russian occupiers are staying in the homes of local residents in the settlements of Chaplin district of the Kherson region, in some places evicting the owners from the house.

The Russian army suffers significant manpower losses every day and tries to compensate them in different ways. The military leadership continues to search for those willing to fight among the prisoners, in particular in the colonies of the Tula region.

Recruiters promise convicts to have their criminal records removed in exchange for 3 months of service, for recidivists or those convicted of particularly serious crimes, the term of service will be 6 months. However, no contracts are signed with those willing. Recruitment of so-called "reservists" to the 3rd Army Corps is also underway. Among the already recruited personnel, there is a large number of people with drug and alcohol addiction.

Also, the fact of forced mobilization in the city of Horlivka shows the problems with staffing units, local so-called "military commissars" were tasked together with the "militia" to recruit 6,000 people by September 19. The search and arrest of men continue in the city, which in turn causes mass dissatisfaction among local residents.

Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Mayorsk, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodiane, Avdiivka, Bezimenne, and Novohrihorivka settlements.

During the day, to support the ground groups' actions, the Defense Forces' aviation made 12 strikes on the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment.

In addition, air defense units of our troops destroyed two enemy aircraft (Su-25 and Su-24M), one Mi-8 helicopter, and a UAV in various directions.

Units of the Missile Forces and artillery inflicted damage on 9 control points of the brigade and battalion levels and 3 areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment of the enemy. The losses of the Russian occupiers are currently being determined.