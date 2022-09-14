At night, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling, residential buildings were damaged, - Synkevych

Today, after one in the morning, the occupiers massively shelled Mykolaiv.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Synkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, after one in the morning, Mykolaiv was massively shelled. Residential buildings were also damaged.

Emergency crews and utility workers are currently working on the ground. We are clearing some streets for public transport.

We are collecting detailed information about the consequences of the shelling. I will let you know the details later," he wrote.

Watch more: Two agents of Russian Federation were detained in Mykolaiv: they were monitoring HIMARS, positions of AFU and adjusting missile strikes on city. VIDEO&PHOTOS