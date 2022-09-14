Occupiers have turned off mobile Internet in Luhansk region, they continue to take looted goods to the Russian Federation, - Haidai

The Russians have turned off the mobile Internet in the Luhansk region, they continue to take looted goods to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupying authorities of the Luhansk region continue to claim that nothing threatening is allegedly happening in the territory of the region.

"Just in case, the mobile Internet is turned off in the region. As the local operator explains, this is an order of the occupation authorities - to ensure defense capability and security. Previously, they did not focus on these issues. At the same time, the queues at the checkpoints have not decreased for several days.

Only on the section of the Starobilsk - Luhansk highway, about three hundred civilian cars, mostly with state license plates of the Kharkiv region, were noted. Most of the vehicles are with trailers loaded with looted property, driven by Russian military personnel," the head of the region informs.

He also notes that during the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment.

