Russian Federation increasingly purchases weapons from Iran and North Korea, which are subject to strict sanctions, - British intelligence

Russia is almost certainly increasingly buying weapons from other heavily sanctioned states, such as Iran and North Korea, as its own stockpiles deplete.

This is stated in the daily report of British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has most likely deployed Iranian drones in Ukraine for the first time. On September 13, 2022, Ukrainian officials reported that their forces shot down a "Shahed-136" UAV near Kupyansk, in the area of the successful ongoing offensive of Ukraine," the message reads.

Shahed-136 is a one-way attack UAV with a declared flight range of 2,500 kilometers. Similar Iranian-made systems are believed to have been used in attacks in the Middle East, notably against the oil tanker MT MERCER STREET in July 2021.

British intelligence notes that the loss of the Shahed-136 near the front line indicates that there is a real possibility that Russia is trying to use this system for tactical strikes, rather than for strategic purposes, deep in Ukrainian territory.

