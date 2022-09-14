Every success of AFU strengthens Ukraine’s position in future negotiations, - State Department

The US State Department believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will become possible when "at least someone appears on the other side of the table", and the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working for exactly such a result.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"Our Ukrainian partners are consistent in the fact that this war must end through dialogue, through diplomacy. Of course, diplomacy and dialogue require someone on the other side of the table.

But we saw no signs, our Ukrainian partners saw no signs, our European allies and partners who were in contact with high-ranking Russian officials saw no signs that the Russians are ready for negotiations, ready to participate in this dialogue," Price said.

He believes that the task of the United States now is to "continue to provide security assistance that Ukrainian partners need," because there is a direct connection "between what happens on the battlefield and what will eventually happen behind the scenes." any future negotiating table" and it is necessary for Ukraine to be "in the most advantageous position, if and when such a negotiating table arises."

Price noted that with each day of an effective counteroffensive, with each liberated or protected inch of territory, Ukraine's position in future negotiations will strengthen.

He reminded that now the world is watching "the results of the tenacity, determination, and courage of our Ukrainian partners", and although these results were largely made possible thanks to the assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States and other partners, "however, the decisive factor was that the Ukrainians will always have determination, which the Russians will never have."