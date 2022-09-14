Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 53,650 people, 246 planes, 215 helicopters, 2,180 tanks, 1,290 artillery systems and 4,665 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 14, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 53,650.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 14/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 53,650 (+350) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2180 (+5) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4665 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 1290 (+11) units,

MLRS - 311 (+0) units,

air defense equipment -167 (+2) units,

aircraft - 246 (+2) units,

helicopters - 215 (+2) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 908 (+4),

cruise missiles - 233 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3501 (+32) units,

special equipment - 120 (+3).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions," the report says.