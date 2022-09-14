384 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 749 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 14, 2022, more than 1,133 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 384 children died and more than 749 were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.



"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 393, Kharkiv region - 209, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46, Dnipropetrovsk region - 26," the report says.





Thus, during the recording of crimes, it became known about the death of a 4-year-old boy on March 12 as a result of shelling in the city of Mariupol.

2,480 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

