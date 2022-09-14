Austria will build three medical facilities in Ukraine for €600 million

Companies from Austria will invest 600 million euros in the construction and equipment of three medical facilities in Ukraine. The projects will be financed by Austrian and German banks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Austria, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Due to the war, the need for the construction of medical facilities increased. In the first stage, three specific projects - the construction and equipment of the National Children's Hospital "Okhmatdit" in Kyiv, the construction and equipment of a modern university clinic in Kyiv, and the construction of the National Rehabilitation Center of Ukraine in Lviv - will be implemented by Austrian companies (such as, for example, Vamed) with a project cost of over 600 million euros. Everything will be financed by Austrian and German banks," the message reads.

It is noted that this became possible after the governments of Ukraine and Austria concluded the Framework Agreement on economic cooperation in the development of projects.

Read more: Ukraine and Austria signed agreement on economic cooperation, including establishment of rehabilitation center in Lviv, - Svyrydenko. VIDEO

The agreement was signed by the governments of Ukraine and Austria on September 4. It provides for the implementation of several important joint projects - in particular in the field of health care.