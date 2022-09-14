ENG
News
Another 5 ships with 153 thousands tons of food left ports of Ukraine for countries of Asia and Europe. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 14, as part of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 5 ships with 153,000 tons of food left the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It is noted that the ships are heading to the countries of Asia and Europe.

During the 1.5 months of operation of the "grain corridor", 3.1 million tons of agricultural products were exported through the ports of Greater Odessa. In total, 134 ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports for Asian, European and African countries.

