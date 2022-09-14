Sanctions against Russia will not be lifted. Time has come for determination, not appeasement - von der Leyen

Sanctions against Russia, which were introduced by the EU due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will not be canceled.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"I want to clearly state that sanctions will not go anywhere. It is time for us to show determination, not appeasement. The same applies to our financial support to Ukraine," she stressed.

According to the president of the European Commission, Russia's financial sector is on life support.

"We have cut off three-quarters of the Russian banking sector from international markets. About a thousand international companies have left the country.

Car production fell by three quarters compared to last year. Aeroflot is stopping planes because there are no more spare parts.

The Russian military is taking chips out of dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military equipment because they have run out of semiconductors.

Russia's industry is in ruins. It was the Kremlin that sent the Russian economy down the path of oblivion. This is the price of Putin's path of death and destruction," von der Leyen added.

