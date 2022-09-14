At beginning of invasion of Russian Federation, Kozak brought Putin peace agreement regarding Ukraine, but he rejected it, - Reuters

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the deputy head of the administration of the President of Russia, Dmytro Kozak, brought Putin a preliminary agreement, which was allegedly concluded with Kyiv. Ukraine should have refused to join NATO.

Reuters writes about this with reference to three people close to the Russian government, Censor.NET informs.

Putin is said to have rejected this and ordered the military campaign to continue.

"Kozak told Putin that, in his opinion, the agreement he reached has saved Russia from the need to carry out a large-scale occupation of Ukraine," the publication writes.

Before the invasion, Putin repeatedly complained that NATO and its military infrastructure were approaching Russia's borders.

According to the sources, when Kozak presented Putin with an agreement that included concessions from the Ukrainian side, the Russian dictator made it clear that it was not enough. And that now he wants to annex parts of Ukrainian territory. So the deal was rejected.

"This has nothing to do with reality. None of this happened. Absolutely incorrect information," Kremlin press secretary Dmytro Peskov said in response to a Reuters inquiry.

Kozak did not respond to a request for comment.

Two of the three interlocutors of the publication said that efforts aimed at completing the deal began shortly after February 24. A few days later, Kozak was convinced that he had an agreement with Ukraine on key terms that Russia was seeking. He recommended Putin sign the agreement.

"After February 24, Kozak received carte blanche. He was given the green light for the deal... But everything was canceled. Putin simply changed plans on the fly," said one of the interlocutors, close to the Russian authorities.

A third source said that Kozak presented Putin with a deal before the invasion. But the Russian president rejected it.

The publication said that three days before the invasion of Ukraine, Putin gathered the military command, heads of special services, and key aides to hold a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Russian state television recorded the meeting, but when the cameras left the room, Kozak spoke out against Russia taking any steps to escalate the situation with Ukraine, two of the three sources told Reuters. Another interlocutor of the agency, who participated in the negotiations after the invasion began, said that the dialogue broke down in early March when the Ukrainian side realized that Putin was going to continue with a large-scale invasion.