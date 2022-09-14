Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell to minimum in August, despite significant increase in prices, - Bloomberg

Russia’s revenues from oil and gas exports fell to their lowest level in nearly a year, despite a significant rise in prices.

This is evidenced by the data of a report published by the Bloomberg agency, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

According to the report, receipts in the Russian treasury from the sale of fossil fuels, which make up almost a third of the country's budget, fell to 671.9 billion rubles ($11.1 billion) in August. These are the lowest receipts since June 2021, according to calculations based on information from the Russian Ministry of Finance.

This is 13% less than the previous month and 3.4% lower than a year ago.

Read more: Sanctions against Russia will not be lifted. Time has come for determination, not appeasement - von der Leyen

This inevitably affects the Russian budget. On Monday, the Ministry of Finance reported on budget expenditures and revenues for January-August this year.

It follows from these data that the budget surplus, that is, the difference between income and expenses, for the first 9 months of this year amounted to only 137 billion rubles.

The data show that the budget surplus is decreasing every month. If in January-May it amounted to almost 1.5 trillion rubles, then in January-July - already 482 billion.

Read more: Putin uses every cubic meter of gas to divide Europe, - Austrian President van der Bellen