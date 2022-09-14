Occupiers returned to Kreminna, tore down Ukrainian flags and turned off Internet, - Haidai

The Russian invaders have returned to Kreminna and are creating the appearance of their massive presence in the occupied city.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers returned to Kreminnaya, tore down Ukrainian flags - they create the appearance of their mass presence in the city. They turned off the Internet in all occupied territories so that people could not transmit information to us," he said.

According to Haidai, the factor of unexpectedness, as in the Kharkiv region, will not be present in the Luhansk region.

"We need to be patient, the Rashists are also preparing. Unfortunately, we will not be in Luhansk tomorrow...but soon. We are ready. A regional headquarters for the de-occupation of our territories have already been established in the Luhansk region.

We are preparing structures for returning home (law enforcement agencies, State Emergency Service, post office, medicine, CPAS, and others) in order to quickly restore life in communities. There will be no vacuum in administrative matters.

First of all, mobile communications and the Internet, as well as other critical infrastructure, will also be restored, based on the degree of damage," said the head of the RMA.

Earlier, Haidai said that the Russians have completely left Kreminna, the Ukrainian flag raised by the partisans is flying there, but the AFU have not yet entered the city.

