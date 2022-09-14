Mobile investigative and prosecutorial groups begin to collect evidence of war crimes committed by Russian Federation in liberated territories of Kharkiv region, - Prosecutor General’s Office

From the end of February to the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, that is, to the beginning of September, 34% of the territory of the Kharkiv region was occupied.

"Now, when the Ukrainian military has liberated 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land in the east and south since the beginning of September, against the background of joy from the fact itself, we have a terrible picture of what the occupiers were doing, in particular, in the Kharkiv region.

Now such cities as Balaklia, Izium are standing in the same row as Bucha, Borodianka, Irpen. Those cities where numerous war crimes and crimes against the foundations of national security have already been recorded and are being investigated by us.

Therefore, in order to increase the efficiency of the investigation, on my initiative, mobile investigative and prosecutorial teams were created. The combination of specialists from different fields, their coordinated actions will allow to better investigate war and other international crimes", - Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin is convinced.

23 such mobile investigative and prosecutorial groups will work in the Kharkiv region. It will include employees of the prosecutor's office, the SSU, the National Police, explosives experts, and other experts. They will conduct inspections of destroyed objects of civil infrastructure and deal with facts of murders of local residents.

In addition, 5 so-called "thematic groups" were formed. Their task is to deal exclusively with the facts of the torture of local residents, as well as the search for the location of headquarters or command posts of the Russian military in the liberated territories.

Also, mobile groups will take into account previous work experience, which was carried out in the spring in the Kyiv region and Chernihiv region.

Using the Kharkiv region as an example, the Prosecutor General's Office seeks to work out a universal algorithm that can be used after the liberation of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.

We will remind you that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region has been going on for several days. Thus, on September 8, the AFU liberated Balaklia, which had been occupied since the end of February. Later it became known that the Russian army was fleeing from Kupiansk and Izium.

On September 13, the Ministry of Defense reported that 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements, and about 150,000 people were liberated in a week as a result of the offensive operation in the Kharkiv region. Later, it was clarified that the real number of liberated territories is almost twice as large.