Almost entire territory of occupied Kherson region is under fire control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders keep almost the entire occupied territory of the Kherson region under fire control.

As Censor.NET informs the spokeswoman of OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk about this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, Ukrainian defenders are advancing, pushing back the invaders, which demoralizes the enemy.

"Their condition is undermined by the successes of our troops in the Kharkiv region, they exchange news with each other. And what they feel is the fire control that we provide over almost the entire occupied Kherson region," Humeniuk noted.

