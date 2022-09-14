World ignores threat of seizure of Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Danilov on visit of IAEA mission

The visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP did not bring the desired results. The world continues to ignore the threat of taking over the station.

As Censor.NET informs, the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov told about this in an interview for Wirtualna Polska.

According to Danilov, the most desirable result of the IAEA visit would be if Russia took away its weapons, explosives and left the power plant.

"At first, the mission was supposed to go to Energodar through Russia, but we protested. In the end, it went through Ukraine, but we agreed that it would be accompanied by independent journalists," explains the NSDC secretary.

In the end, as Danilov noted, the occupiers did not allow journalists to enter the station, and the IAEA did nothing useful. The mission was supposed to insist that Russia abide by the agreements, and the world would have information about the situation at the ZNPP from independent sources.

"The world ignores the threat of seizure of Zaporizhzhia NPP," Danilov added.

Danilov reprimanded the world for ignoring Russia's crimes and recalled how the occupying country took part of the territories in Georgia in 2008, annexed Crimea in 2014 and killed almost 300 people who were flying in a Malaysian Boeing 777.

Read more: We will return to occupied territories, in particular to Crimea, this is our land and our people, - Zelensky

"These are the consequences of connivance with terrorists. The scale of violence is increasing," the NSDC secretary noted.

We will remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station. The mission has already arrived in Ukraine and visited the ZNPP on September 1. However, on this day, the Russians resorted to provocations with massive shelling of Enerhodar.

On September 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) presented a report on the results of an inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar.