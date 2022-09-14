90% of wind energy capacities in Ukraine were destroyed as result of war with Russia, - study

As a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia, 90% of the wind energy capacities in Ukraine have been decommissioned.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LB, this was reported in a study prepared by the analytical center for renewable energy sources REN21 and the UN Economic Commission for Europe, Bloomberg informs.

The study also notes that due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, 30% of the solar generation capacity in Ukraine was destroyed.

Before the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine achieved the largest increase in solar and wind energy among the 17 countries of Central Asia and Southeastern Europe included in the UN study. From 2017 to 2021, Ukraine added 8.3 GW of capacity.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its spillover effect on neighboring countries undermine renewable energy production in the short term. At the same time, it sheds new light on the benefits of a rapid energy transition and may cause a surge in renewable energy installations in the region," said REN21 Executive Director Rana Adib .

