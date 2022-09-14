ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5802 visitors online
News War
4 366 20

All preparations for pseudo-referendum in Kherson region have been canceled, documentation is being evacuated to left bank, - OC "South"

херсон

The occupiers of the Kherson region are unable to hold a pseudo-referendum on "joining the Russian Federation".

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Espreso.

"It is clear that the referendum has not been postponed, it has been postponed. All the preparations for it are packed in boxes and evacuated to the left bank. Since they have neither the chance nor the opportunity to hold it, and they do not have time for it, because they constantly continue on the occupied air alarms are related to our fire control," Humeniuk added.

Read more: Educators who knowingly and voluntarily cooperated with occupiers fall under article on cooperation, - educational ombudsman Horbachev

Author: 

referendum (127) Humenyuk (311) Khersonska region (2027)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 