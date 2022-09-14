All preparations for pseudo-referendum in Kherson region have been canceled, documentation is being evacuated to left bank, - OC "South"

The occupiers of the Kherson region are unable to hold a pseudo-referendum on "joining the Russian Federation".

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Espreso.

"It is clear that the referendum has not been postponed, it has been postponed. All the preparations for it are packed in boxes and evacuated to the left bank. Since they have neither the chance nor the opportunity to hold it, and they do not have time for it, because they constantly continue on the occupied air alarms are related to our fire control," Humeniuk added.

