Armed Forces know everything about overturning of Russian equipment in southern direction, - OC "South"

The leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has full information about the transfer of weapons and equipment by the enemy on the southern front.

This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We know we're tracking and controlling the routes they could use to eventually use this same technique on the southern front. And they're aware that our fire control is just blocking all the mainland routes they could hypothetically use. Even if they try to break these columns into small groups, we are also ready for this, and they are also aware of this," she explained.

Commenting on the information about the intentions of the Russian invaders to retreat from Melitopol to the occupied Crimea, Humeniuk noted: "We see and understand the attempts of the occupiers to sneak into Crimea, to organize themselves there. Well, it will be easier for us that way. Rallying military equipment is a more powerful target."

