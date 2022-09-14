In Izium and Balaklia, we see same thing as in Bucha. Torture again, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the occupation of Izium and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, the Russians behaved in a similar way as in the Kyiv region: they tortured residents, destroyed kindergartens and schools, and other infrastructure.

The head of state said this in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda", Censor.NET informs.

"I'm from Izium and Balaklia... you can't get used to such things, but after Bucha, we won't be surprised by the steps taken by Russian terrorists anymore, because we see the same thing. Again torture... again destruction: schools, kindergartens... They have ( Russian invaders. - Ed.) the same trail. I didn't see anything new," he said.

Zelensky noted that some of the residents who remained in the city of Izium under occupation are happy to see the Ukrainian army, while others are in shock.

"They do not understand what is happening. Because there is no light, no water, no electricity for half a year. They were under occupation for half a year and were afraid to leave. They are afraid of any changes in principle," the president added.

He admitted that the situation is difficult, but "it will be positive."

According to Zelensky, the military did the most important thing - the first part of the operation was successfully completed.

The president admitted that Ukraine suffered losses in personnel and military equipment during the counteroffensive, but the Russian military instead abandoned a lot of equipment.