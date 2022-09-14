Main threat to Russian Federation from side of Ukraine - benchmark for membership in NATO - remains, - Peskov

Moscow is confused by the fact that Ukraine remains on course for NATO membership.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Peskov told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

"The benchmark for membership in NATO remains. Accordingly, the main threat to our country remains, and one of the reasons that made it necessary to conduct a special military operation remains, even becomes very relevant," said Peskov.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev also commented on the Ukrainian recommendations. He called these guarantees "a prologue to the third world war" and is convinced that the West will allegedly not give any guarantees to Ukraine, because NATO is "terrible".

