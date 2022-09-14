Germany will change its mind about Leopard tanks. Count is for week, - Ambassador Melnyk

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk is convinced that the ruling coalition in Germany will make a decision on the supply of Marder armored personnel carriers and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

He said this in an interview with the German mass media, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"I am convinced that the ruling coalition, which refuses to supply Marder armored personnel carriers and Leopard tanks, will change its decision. It is only a matter of time, and the score is coming in weeks," said Melnyk.

He also noted that Ukraine wants to free as much territory as possible before winter.

"I hope that the Ukrainian army can outsmart the Russians in the coming weeks, just like they have done in the last few days. ...I think we have a good chance. We have seen that our army, which has always been considered weak, is quite capable to achieve such success even with a small amount of Western weapons. We should continue to be supported," the ambassador said.

