Committee for Protection of Journalists called on Verkhovna Rada not to adopt law on media before receiving EU recommendations

The international organization "Committee to Protect Journalists" (CPJ) called on the Parliament of Ukraine to abandon the draft law on media, which the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading at the end of August.

"Ukraine's draft law on mass media seriously threatens the freedom of the press in the country, increasing state control over information at a time when citizens need it most," said Gulnoza Said, CPJ's program coordinator in Europe and Central Asia. "Ukrainian lawmakers should reject the draft law." or at least suspend its consideration in Parliament until the European Union can make its recommendations."

CPJ recalls that Ukraine, a candidate for EU membership, must reform its media legislation in order to begin membership negotiations. The head of the EU representation in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said on August 23 that the mentioned draft law is currently under consideration by the EU and the Council of Europe, which can give their recommendations by the end of September.

Currently, the date of the second reading is not indicated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. "They have 21 days [after the first reading] to make changes. But then it could take a month or until the end of the year for approval," Serhiy Tomilenko, head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NSJU), told CPJ.

According to media reports, if passed, the law will expand the powers of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, the state broadcaster, allowing it to regulate online and print publications, cancel the registration and license of any media, block online media without a court order, and require remove illegal content from social media platforms and web browsers.

According to the analysis of the NSJU, only 10% of the draft law directly relates to the obligations that Ukraine undertook as a candidate for EU accession. "The rest shows the desire of the authorities to exert more influence on the mass media: to issue bans, fines, and close them," the statement of the NSJU reads.

CPJ says it emailed the Verkhovna Rada for comment but did not receive a response.

We will remind you that the new law on media in Ukraine is one of the requirements of the European Union for Ukraine to join the EU. On August 30, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on media in the first reading, it was supported by 233 people's deputies.