USA will provide Ukraine with 2 billion cubic meters of gas, - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to accumulate up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas before the heating season and expects to receive an additional 2 billion cubic meters from the United States.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

The head of the government noted that today there are already more than 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage, while consumption has halved compared to the period before the full-scale war.

"By the first of October, between 14.5 and 15 billion cubic meters will be accumulated in our storages, besides, we have an agreement with the United States to provide 2 billion cubic meters of gas from American producers during the 4th quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. We are also negotiating with the Nordic countries, Norway and a consortium of countries, on the provision of physical volumes of gas for Ukraine as well," Shmyhal said.

Such volumes are sufficient to sustainably pass the heating season from the point of view of gas supply. At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized, this season will be the most difficult, so it is necessary to prepare for the most difficult scenarios associated with military risks.

