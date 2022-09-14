Draft law, which allows travel abroad under conditions of guaranteed financial support of Armed Forces, has been registered in Council

Deputy from "Servant of the People" Heorgiy Mazurashu registered a bill in the parliament on the possibility of men going abroad during wartime, subject to the payment of a guarantee fee.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the website of the parliament.

In the explanatory note, the deputy writes that Ukraine has a high unemployment rate of 35%. "Citizens can and should work for the economy (and therefore defense capability) — by working in the rear or abroad," Mazurashu believes.

If the project is approved, the men will be released abroad on the condition that a guaranteed payment of UAH 13,000 is made to the state bank. From this contribution, an amount equal to taxes from the minimum salary (about UAH 2,700) will be transferred to the ZSU account on a monthly basis.

Also, men willing to leave must provide written confirmation of their voluntary obligation to replenish this account with the same amount of taxes while the man is abroad.

