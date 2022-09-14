By end of year, there is 30-40% probability of collapse in Russian army, - ex-marshal of British Air Force Stringer

The retired Marshal of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain, Edward Stringer, believes that with a probability of 30-40%, the Russian army may collapse, and the Ukrainian army may win by Christmas (i.e., the end of December).

Stringer said this in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"In my opinion, Russia will no longer be able to restore its armed forces in order to seize the initiative and go on the offensive again. So now we are watching the unfolding of events and, hopefully, Zelensky will be in a position to start negotiations on favorable terms and maybe, even to defeat all the Russian forces that invaded his country," said the military man.

Stringer admitted that he had previously considered a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine to drag on into next year as the most likely scenario, but recent developments on the front have changed that.

"I don't want to be the one who says that this will all be over by Christmas, but I think there is a possibility now that the Russian armed forces could collapse... The probability is 30-40%, and this calls into question the future of Putin and Putinism, and The West needs to think carefully about what the world will be like in the post-Putin era," Stringer added.

