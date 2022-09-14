Terrorist country launched rocket attacks on hydro-technical facilities and tried to flood Kryvyi Rih, - Zelensky. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on hydraulic structures and tried to flood Kryvyi Rih.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The terrorist country continues to wage war against civilians. This time it is rocket attacks on hydro-technical structures and an attempt to flood Kryvyi Rih. All the occupiers can do is sow panic, create an emergency situation, and try to leave people without light, heat, water and food," Zelensky noted.

"Will this be able to break us? Not at all. Will there be a fair response and retribution waiting for them? Undoubtedly, yes," the President stressed.

Earlier, the President's Office reported that the occupiers had struck the hydrotechnical facilities of Kryvyi Rih with 8 cruise missiles.