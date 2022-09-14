Ratio of Ukrainian and Russian losses during AFU counterattack is 1 to 10, - Danilov

The ratio of losses of the defenders of Ukraine and the troops of the Russian Federation during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 1 to 9, or even 1 to 10.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced this, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"That is, for one of our dead warriors, there are 9 to 10 dead Russians who have invaded our land. This is a very interesting indicator, because according to the laws of war, you spend much more in the offensive than in the defense," he noted.

However, according to Danilov, thanks to the effective execution of tasks by the Ukrainian defenders in the case of a counterattack in the Kharkiv region, it turned out to be exactly the opposite.

The secretary of the NSDC noted that Ukraine breaks stereotypes not only in military affairs.

"We also break stereotypes for our partners. They are pleasantly surprised by the quality of our military, our society," Danilov noted, stressing that not every country in Europe is capable of what Ukraine has done, because there are many cases in the history of wars when they simply put down their weapons.