AFU liberated Kiselyvka on outskirts of Kherson, - Chairman of Regional Council Samoilenko

On September 13, during a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military liberated Kiselyvka, located 25 km from Kherson, from Russian troops.

Oleksandr Samoilenko, the head of the Kherson Regional Council, told about this on the air of the All-Ukrainian Marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ wіth reference to TSN.

"Yesterday, the settlement of Kiselyvka, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the regional center, was deoccupied. The only settlement that currently separates the Ukrainian army from the city of Kherson is the famous Chornobayivka," the head of the regional council said.

Samoilenko also added that on September 13 there was a precise hit on the place of concentration of the occupiers. It is about Quarantine Island. In addition, there are hits in the territory of Nova Kakhovka, in Gola Prystan and several other cities of the region.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine again hit Antoniv Bridge in Kherson. VIDEO

