Russia quietly admits hundreds of billions of dollars in "direct losses" due to sanctions and war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Russia’s financial sector has suffered "direct losses" of hundreds of billions of dollars due to sanctions imposed by the US and its allies following Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine. The calculation of the Russian Ministry of Finance takes into account losses in the financial sector, but not the general economic situation.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to ZN.UA, this is stated by Bloomberg with reference to an internal document of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, which was at the disposal of the publication.

These calculations include the consequences of a tangible blow to the stock market and banking capital, as well as the frozen 300 billion in foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Russia. All of this data was compiled in a special presentation and presented at a meeting of the highest-level officials last month on the Russian response to the sanctions.

Sources briefed on the details of the meeting confirmed the data in the document that ended up in the hands of journalists. The Russian Finance Ministry declined to comment. Putin himself said on television on Monday that "Russia is confidently withstanding external pressure" and that the economy is "stabilizing and heading toward a growth trajectory."

Read more: Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell to minimum in August, despite significant increase in prices, - Bloomberg

Bloomberg writes that the document does not specify the amount of total damage due to the sanctions. This data focuses on the financial system and does not take into account the impact of the restrictions on the economy as a whole. Some of the heaviest blows indicated in the document have already been mitigated. For example, the drop in the Moscow Stock Exchange MOEX index in July was 33% from its pre-invasion level. Currently, this figure is 20%. The Bank of Russia no longer publishes data on bank capital. So it is impossible to track the situation in this area.

The document also speaks of the damage to the financial infrastructure. In particular, it talks about the collapse of the assets of the banking sector by 80% under the pressure of sanctions. It is also noted that access to SWIFT and key hardware and software has been lost. In addition, the document stresses that financial instruments such as derivatives, hedging, Eurobonds, IPOs "have virtually disappeared.

The assessment does not consider the impact of sanctions on the economy as a whole. Although, according to Bloomberg, they have pushed Russia into a recession that is likely to deepen next year. Another paper presented at the meeting says the contraction of the economy may be longer and deeper than expected.

Read more: International community must force Russia to pay contribution to Ukraine, - Duda