Without Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ukraine is unlikely to be able to export electricity to EU, - Shmyhal

Without Zaporizhzhia NPP operating in the power grid, it will be extremely difficult to meet the EU’s request for Ukrainian electricity supply.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"If the ZNPP is not in the power grid in Ukraine, of course, we will provide ourselves, but will there be volume for export to Europe? - In fact, the question today is ambiguous. With Zaporizhzhia we have enough opportunities, without it, let's say, unlikely," said Prime Minister

Shmyhal recalled that Zaporizhzhia NPP has 6 units with total capacity of 6 thousand MW, but now all of its units are not working or are in cold shutdown mode.

"If it is in the Ukrainian network under Ukrainian control, will work safely, in this case we will be able to fulfill all our obligations to export and support Europe", - stressed the head of the Ukrainian government.

Shmyhal noted that with the connection to the European power system this summer, Ukraine had the possibility of additional exports of first 100 MW, then 200 MW, and now 300 MW, supplied to Romania, Slovakia and Poland. In addition, it is exporting 265 MW to Poland through the Dobrotvore-Zastnost line and more than 150 MW to Moldova through a 600 MW opportunity.

"We want to expand our export capacity to a maximum of 2,700 MW: 300 now, and we can and want to have 2,700," Shmyhal said. He noted that even the limited exports allowed state-owned Ukrenergo to earn 3 billion hryvnia in net profit in two months.