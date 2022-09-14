Putin prepares to resume blackmailing world with hunger, demanding concessions - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to renew the blackmail of the world with hunger and demand further concessions for himself before the end of the "grain initiative".

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy expressed this opinion at a joint press conference with the heads of foreign affairs of Lithuania and Ireland in Odesa, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

In particular, he pointed out that Putin lied when he claimed that most of the grain from Odessa goes to Europe and not to Africa and Asia, as the "grain initiative" suggested.

"In fact, most of the grain coming out of this port, as well as from other ports, goes exactly to Asia and Africa. Therefore, there is only one way to interpret Putin's words: he is preparing to resume blackmailing the world with hunger and demanding another concession for himself, obviously by November, when the current agreement expires," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister added that he and his Lithuanian and Irish colleagues Gabrielius Landsbergis and Simon Coveney have agreed, thanks to the UN General Assembly, where high delegations will meet next week, to maximize the coalition of countries (primarily Africa and Asia) standing on the protection of grains.

"We have a concrete plan on how we will work to prevent the failure of this agreement," summed up the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.