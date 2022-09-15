White House discusses with Congress targeted sanctions against Russia - US State Department

The Biden administration is discussing with Congress the introduction of new sanctions and other restrictions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US State Department, Ned Price, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will do what is effective to hold Russia accountable for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. We have been fulfilling that promise since the first hours after February 24," a U.S. foreign policy official said.

He recalled that the United States, along with allies and partners, imposed significant sanctions and restrictions against Russia. "And we will continue to do so," the State Department spokesman stressed.

"In recent days, we have continued discussions with Congress about steps that will be appropriate to the situation and - importantly - effective," Price informed.

He said it would not be within the realm of authority to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism because that status would have implications for other nations, including potentially interfering with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We believe that there is a more targeted approach that we can apply, and which can bring the Russian government and the Russian economy to an answer," explained the representative of the State Department.