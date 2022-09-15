Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks near 8 settlements. During day, 4 enemy planes were destroyed - General Staff

The two hundred-and-fourth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain directions.

As noted, the enemy is shelling our positions along the contact line, is trying to take measures to regroup troops in separate directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to attack the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war. The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes and the use of rocket salvo systems. These are, in particular, Kryvy Rih, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Vovchansk, Kostiantynivka, Lozova, Siversk, Belohorivka, Mykolaivka, Verkhniokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yuriivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Vremivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Sukhy Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia and Myrne," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, last day the enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 19 airstrikes, and fired 86 strikes from rocket artillery systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy is shelling the infrastructure with tanks, mortars, and artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the Halahanivka district of the Chernihiv region;

in the Kharkiv direction - in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Neskuchne and Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Tetianivka, Kryva Luka and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Vesele, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve and Sukha Balka;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Orikhov, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria;

in the South Buz direction - Bila Krynytsia, Olhine, Liubomirivka, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, Myrne and Ivanivka. In addition, the enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

"In order to hold the temporarily captured territories, the enemy is trying to strengthen the first line of defense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - it is moving reserves from the units of the 3rd Army Corps, as well as the remnants of units that were withdrawn from the Kharkiv direction. At the same time, due to violations by the Defense Forces of the logistical support of the occupiers, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation performing tasks along the contact line have problems with the lack of certain types of ammunition for rocket salvo systems and artillery," the General Staff informs.

Defense forces continue to successfully repulse enemy attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka.

During the past 24 hours, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment. It was confirmed that six areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, two platoon strongholds, and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Enemy losses are being refined.

"In addition, our air defense units destroyed four aircraft of the occupiers in different directions: three Su-25 and one Su-24M," the General Staff added.