Liquidation of consequences of missile attack on Kryvy Rih continues. Flow of water has significantly decreased, - Vilkul

Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of rocket attacks by the occupiers on hydro-technical facilities in Kryvy Rih is underway. The flow of water has significantly decreased.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET informs.

"I can say that as of this morning, the liquidation of the accident is still ongoing, but the flow of water has significantly decreased. The level, where there is flooding, has already begun to decrease. A total of 112 residential buildings in the private sector in the Ingulets district were flooded," he said.

According to him, residents were evacuated from flooded houses at night.

Vilkul also expressed hope that the liquidation of the consequences of the missile attack will be completed today during the day.

Also remind, that President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers tried to flood Kryvy Rih. The President's Office reported the attack of 8 cruise missiles on the city's hydro-technical facilities.

