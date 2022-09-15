Day in Kharkiv region: Russians shelled Vovchansk, man was blown up by mine

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has shelled populated areas of the Kharkiv region along the contact line.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"As a result of shelling in the city of Vovchansk, 5 buildings were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 54-year-old man was injured in a mine explosion in the Kupiansk district during the day. I emphasize once again that it can be very dangerous to return to the de-occupied territories before they are completely demined," the message reads.

It is noted that along the contact line, the enemy is shelling the positions of the Ukrainian military and regrouping its units. Our defenders continue to destroy the invaders, causing them great losses in manpower and equipment.