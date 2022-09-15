384 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 750 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 15, 2022, more than 1,134 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 384 children died and more than 750 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories. The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 393, Kharkiv region - 210, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46, Dnipropetrovsk region - 26.

"On September 13, a 14-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling by the enemy in the Kharkiv region. 2,480 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were destroyed," the message says.