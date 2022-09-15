US Senate presented bill on recognizing Russia as sponsor of terrorism

US senators introduced a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The bill has already been submitted to the upper house of Congress.

"The need for this measure is more urgent than ever before," Blumenthal said at the press conference.

Republican Senator Graham added that recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism would send a powerful signal of Ukraine's support to Kyiv, a US ally. If it is adopted, it will be possible to file lawsuits against the Russian Federation in US courts for Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The bill also includes a provision that would allow the US president to de-designate a country as a state sponsor of terrorism on national security grounds after he certifies to Congress that Russia no longer supports acts of international terrorism.

Read more: Russian Federation increasingly purchases weapons from Iran and North Korea, which are subject to strict sanctions, - British intelligence