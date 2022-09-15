During day, Air Force shot down 4 Russian planes and 1 UAV

On September 14, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the AFU destroyed 5 air targets in the East and South of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force Command.

On September 14, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five air targets - one UAV of operational-tactical level and four aircraft of the occupiers.

"One aircraft - Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force was destroyed in the eastern direction, three aircraft - Su-24 bombers - were shot down in the south of the country.

Fighter, attack, and bomber aircraft, as well as strike drones of the Air Force in various directions, continue to strike the enemy positions of the occupiers' equipment and logistics with various types of weapons," the message reads.