Defense ministers of NATO countries will meet in Brussels on October 13-14 in the format of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to discuss current challenges in the field of security.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the website of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will be held on Thursday, October 13, and Friday, October 14, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. During these meetings, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will preside," the message reads.

What topics are planned to be discussed - currently not announced.

