Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia and region: destruction of enterprises and residential buildings. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The industrial enterprise of the regional center, as well as objects of civil and residential infrastructure in the Polohy and Vasylivka districts came under enemy fire from the occupying forces. Received information about injured and dead citizens.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

Yesterday, September 14, the police received 37 reports of damage and destruction of the infrastructure of the city and region.

"It has been established that the enemy fired at the industrial zone of the regional center. The occupiers used MLRS and artillery in Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk and Kamiansk.

As a result of a nighttime armed attack in Zaporizhzhia, the territory of an industrial enterprise was damaged. The administrative building and several vehicles were destroyed by the shock wave from the exploding projectiles," the report said.

Also, during the past day, the enemy did not stop shelling the civilian population of the Polohy district. In total, law enforcement officers recorded more than three dozen destroyed residential infrastructures of the Huliaipole region and Orihiv region. These are the homes of local residents, a children's preschool and the building of a communal institution.

In addition, the Russians targeted three settlements in the direction of Vasylivka. Residents of the village Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk, and Kamiansk reported the destruction of homes and surrounding areas. There is a deceased person as a result of armed crimes. Injured citizens were taken to the hospital.

