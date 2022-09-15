Germany will hand over 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive MARS II self-propelled anti-aircraft missiles and missiles of their day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the BILD Telegram channel.

According to the Minister of Defense of the country Christina Lambrecht, Germany will transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine for the first time. Dingo armored personnel carriers should become an alternative to Fuchs armored personnel carriers.

"Dingo is an armored and optionally armed vehicle that is used for patrolling and reconnaissance. The Bundeswehr has more than 500 Dingo vehicles in various modifications," the publication writes.

