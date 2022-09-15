ENG
war (20077) Kirovhrad region (39) cruise missile (378) shoot out (8656) Anti-aircraft warfare (739)

"Arrivals" of enemy missiles were recorded in Kirovohrad region, one missile was shot down by air defense, - RMA

вибух

The "arrivals" of enemy missiles were recorded on the territory of the Petrivska community of the Kirovohrad region.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovich, Censor.NET informs.

"The arrival of enemy rockets has been recorded on the territory of the Petrivska community. The aggressor is trying to barbarically destroy infrastructure facilities. One rocket was shot down by air defense. Please do not ignore the sirens," the official wrote on the Telegram channel.

