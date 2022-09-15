Enemy attacks in area of Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk and Zaitseve were repulsed - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 15, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 204 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain directions. The enemy is shelling our positions along the contact line, trying to take measures regarding the regrouping of troops in separate directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance.There remains a threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop attacks on peaceful residential areas and objects of civil infrastructure, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of war. The infrastructure of more than 20 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes, and rocket salvo systems. These are, in particular, Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, Bilohirka, Mariinka, Olhivske, Oskil, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, Liubomirivka, Hulyiaipole and Myrne. During the current day, the enemy carried out 5 missile strikes, 5 air strikes and carried out 23 attacks from rocket artillery systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In other directions, the enemy fired at the infrastructure from tanks, mortars and artillery of various calibers:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Halahanivka settlements of Chernihiv region and Kindrativka of Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction – Vovchansk, Hoptivka, Baranivka, Visoka Yaruga, Neskuchne and Sotnytsky Kozachok;

in the Sloviansk direction - Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Tetianivka, Bilohorivka, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk, Ivano-Dariivka and Verkhniyokamianske;

in the Bakhmut direction – Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Vesela Dolyna.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired along the entire contact line.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage along the entire line of contact. In addition, he conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV - made 48 sorties.

Significant losses of the enemy in the Slobozhansk direction have been confirmed. Thus, the 202nd and 204th rifle regiments of the 2nd army corps of the occupying forces, which participated in hostilities, were quickly withdrawn to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region and are subject to disbandment. The remaining personnel is distributed among the units of the mobilization reserve. Due to a large number of wounded in the settlement of Novoaidar, civilian medical facilities, including a children's hospital, are urgently being repurposed as military hospitals.

In general, the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation decided to replenish the reserve for the war in Ukraine at the expense of penal institutions, state enterprises, and institutions, lifting restrictions on conscription for large families and the forced creation of regional battalions formed on a national basis.

Defense forces of Ukraine successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk and Zaitseve settlements.

In the current day, in order to support the actions of ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 18 strikes on the places where the enemy's manpower and equipment are concentrated. It has been confirmed that 10 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower, 3 strongholds and 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems have been hit. Enemy losses are being refined.

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two UAVs of the occupiers in different directions.

Units of the Missile Forces and artillery inflicted damage on 3 control points, 12 areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment of the enemy. 2 ammunition warehouses, anti-aircraft defense equipment, and enemy logistics nodes fell into the affected area.

Let's keep our weapons strong! We believe in victory! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.