Agreed on projects for supply of electricity to Moldova and Romania, - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Bohdan Aurescu, and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nika Popescu, held a meeting in Odesa, together with the ministers of energy, they focused on energy security and agreed on the implementation of a number of projects that will allow expanding the supply of electricity from Ukraine to Moldova.

