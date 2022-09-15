About 5 million Ukrainians returned from European Union to Ukraine - von der Leyen

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than eight million Ukrainians have left for the countries of the European Union, but most of them have already returned home.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this at a briefing on Thursday in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"More than eight million Ukrainians have arrived in European Union countries since the war began. But there is good news on both sides. Many Ukrainians have already returned. About five million have already returned to Ukraine," she noted.

"Of course we want to give Ukrainian friends who need help as much support as possible. But we also know that they want to come home again, rebuild Ukraine and turn it into a prosperous state," the head of the EU executive added.