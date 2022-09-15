Search for bodies of Ukrainian soldiers continues in liberated territories of Kharkiv and Donbass, - Ministry of Reintegration

An operation to search for the bodies of fallen heroes is currently underway in the territories of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions liberated from Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Тelegram by press service of Ministry of Reintegration.

"Work on the search and identification of the bodies of servicemen continues. Now it is also joined by specialists of search groups, local coordinators headed by Oleg Kotenko (Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances - ed.)," the report specifies.

According to the institution, Kotenko is directly at locations in the territories of Kharkiv Region and Donbass liberated from Russia, where there are presumably dead people who are wanted by their relatives.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that each of these locations is worked out by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, together with law enforcement and pyrotechnic units.

"The biggest problem right now is that some areas are still mined. Despite this, we continue to work, because we must bring every hero home, so that families could sooner honor the memory of the fallen fighters for Ukraine," - informed Kotenko.

See more: Kyiv. Alley of Heroes at Lysove cemetery. Rows of flags over Ukrainian soldiers’ graves. PHOTOS